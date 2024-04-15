Why You Should Never Shake Up A Bottle Of Wine Before Pouring

There's something truly magical about the way wine can awaken your senses. The combination of aromas and flavors creates an experience akin to being transported in time to places like vineyards halfway across the world. However, handling wine correctly is a skill you may need to master to enjoy its full potential. For instance, if you've ever found yourself staring at a bottle of wine with a decent amount of sediment settling at the bottom, you might have been tempted to give it a gentle shake before pouring to disperse the particles. But hold up! Before you start any agitation, let's talk about why shaking a bottle of wine before pouring is a big no-no.

First things first, that sediment you see is actually not a bad thing. It's a sign that your wine is probably pretty darn good. Sediment forms naturally as wine ages, and it's made up of harmless compounds like tannins and yeast cells. These little bits might not look appetizing, but thankfully, the sediment isn't harmful either. That said, they do have a texture, so if you shake the bottle, you'll end up making your wine cloudy and adding a slightly gritty mouthfeel to it. Not exactly what you were going for, right? But don't worry. There's a simple and elegant solution to dealing with sediment in your wine. All you need is a little patience and a steady hand.