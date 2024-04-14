Why There Is No 'Authentic' Cut Of Meat For Braciole, According To Chef Anthony Scotto

Authenticity in food is overrated, especially when it comes to homemade comfort food like spicy beef braciole. The hunt for "authentic" recipes is a generally well-meaning backlash to an American food culture that often absorbs and changes dishes from other cultures, with the implicit promise that the original versions are both more "real" and better tasting. This can absolutely be true sometimes, but it also overlooks the regional and family variations on classic recipes and how food naturally evolves as people carry it around the world and adapt to new surroundings.

Few cuisines have fallen victim to that debate like Italian food in America. Beloved Italian-American dishes like chicken parmesan were first popular, then dismissed as fake, then re-embraced as people realized that authenticity is in the eye of the beholder and immigrant cooking is just as real as the traditions of the countries they came from. When it comes to braciole, a dish that has now crossed cultures, an expert like Anthony Scotto knows there is no right answer.

Tasting Table asked Scotto, the chef and owner of Nashville restaurants Pelato and Luogo, about how he makes braciole, and his response was simple: "There are countless ways to make a braciole, with no one way being the end all." The only real guideposts for braciole are that "this was considered a special meal, a splurge for most people and with that said people used whatever they were able to afford," Scotto explained.