The Unique Tea Pairing To Try With Your Next Plate Of Fried Chicken, According To An Expert

While we'll commonly only see green tea or matcha listed on an American coffee shop menu, the world of Japanese green tea is vast. Sencha is one of the 12 types of Japanese tea we've profiled and, although it isn't as popular in the U.S., it's one of the most beloved varieties in Japan. It's a green tea made from whole leaves that are typically grown in the sun and then are steamed, rolled up, and dried. Unlike matcha, which is a powder you'd whisk into hot water, Gebely recommends steeping four grams of high-grade sencha leaves in two ounces of water for just over a minute. This option is a lower caffeine alternative to matcha as well, with only 30 mg per cup at most.

Perhaps the most significant difference between the two (and why Gebely recommended sencha as a fried chicken pairing) comes down to flavor. While matcha is earthy and slightly bitter, sencha is lighter and more refreshing, with grassy, oceanic notes — perfect for contrasting with heavier, crispy fried chicken. In case you're not in the mood for poultry, Gebely also advises pairing this Japanese tea with goat cheese and cheddar on a charcuterie board, where its freshness will perfectly balance out the tanginess of the former and the sharpness of the latter.