The Pungent Ingredient You Should Splurge On When Making Quiche

For such a luxurious dish, quiche is a surprisingly easy-to-make meal that only requires a pie crust, eggs, and a few extra ingredients. Even the simplest quiche can wow with a savory flavor and a creamy texture that keeps you coming back for more. That being said, some classic quiche recipes may grow old if you are someone who likes to cook this dish regularly. If you're looking to spice up your next quiche, we recommend doing so with, well, spice — in particular, any one of the specialty black pepper varieties on the market.

While black pepper is the most ubiquitous type of peppercorn around the world, it is not a monolith. There are many sub-categories of black pepper available, each with its own unique flavor. Some are musky, others are fruity, and so on. The unifying trait among all these pepper varieties, however, is their piquant quality, or their ability to make your mouth tingle and water. The mild ingredients in quiche — like milk and eggs — rely on the addition of stronger flavors to save the dish from becoming bland, and the zesty quality of any kind of pepper elevates the eating experience of quiche in seconds by providing a much-needed punch. By using more distinctive types of black pepper, you will further enhance the pie by adding more unexpected complexity.