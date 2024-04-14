The Easiest Way To Steam Cauliflower While Adding Flavor

Of all the brassicas, cauliflower has the mildest flavor, a characteristic that the health industry has capitalized on by transforming it into low-carb rice and gluten-free pizza crusts. That said, their bulbous florets and firm yet tender stalks are delicious on their own. Roasting and grilling are popular methods to bring out cauliflower's nuttiness while imparting crispy char. However, you can save yourself the time of preheating the grill or oven and cut cooking times by steaming and seasoning cauliflower in the same pot.

While various avenues for steaming cauliflower exist, from popping your florets into the microwave to using a steamer basket, the pot method is the easiest. Not all kitchens contain microwaves, and not all home chefs have a steam basket, but a stove and pot tend to be the most basic kitchen fixtures. Plus, this method generates the least amount of dirty dishes. And, if you don't have a deep pot, you can also use a saucepan.

To steam cauliflower in a pot or saucepan, you'll add about a quarter-inch to an inch of water — depending on the size of your cookware — to the pot; the water should cover the entire bottom of the pan without exceeding the height of the florets. Then, cover the pot or saucepan with its top and set it over the burner at high heat until the water boils. Add chopped florets and stalks, then cover the pot and steam for between five and eight minutes.