Use Canned Turkey For Flavorful Meatballs In A Pinch

Canned food often has the unfair reputation of being bland and boring, but that's far from the truth. It has a surprising flexibility that allows all kinds of ingredient pairings, opening up a world of unexplored potential. This is especially true for canned turkey. Given the proper upgrades, canned turkey can be turned into a versatile range of dishes with the added benefit of a lengthy shelf life. Meatballs are a shining example — try incorporating it into one of our top meatball recipes.

While fresh meat will always be a top choice for baked turkey meatballs, canned turkey is not without its merit; the best of which are convenience and ease of preparation. It is readily available and has a relatively long shelf life. You can keep it in the pantry and just pop it open whenever the need arises. This makes it an excellent choice for all those budget-friendly, spontaneous meals that you can put together without too much hassle.

Practicality aside, this switch is also a fun, different way to enjoy meatballs for those who have gotten tired of the same old taste. Flavor-wise, canned turkey is distinctively savory and rich with a salty undertone like most canned foods tend to have. Unlike beef, which is deep and, at times, intense, canned turkey is light on the palate yet still flavorful. Spruced up with herbs, spices, and any other condiments that your heart desires, there's no doubt the kind of wonder your turkey meatballs will bring to the meal.