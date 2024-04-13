For A Well-Balanced Bourbon Marinade, Don't Forget To Add Acidity

The rich, sweet notes within bourbon make it hard to say no to any boozy marinade that the liquor is in. A splash easily elevates dishes with its woodsy flair and toffee-tasting touch. As much as we love the depth that it brings, the best bourbon marinades also have a hint of acidity that keeps us coming back for more.

No matter which tasting notes are in bourbon, the consummate flavor is deep and full-bodied. Although that's part of the draw of bourbon, it becomes too much when one piece of meat is completely slathered in it — especially if it's something rich like beef or pork. To prevent it from becoming overwhelming, a splash of acid will stop the bourbon from dominating a marinade while still highlighting its intricate flavors. In our maple bourbon steak tips dish, recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe opts for pineapple juice to balance out the flavors while still maintaining the sweetness from both bourbon and maple syrup.

When making the marinade, mix the acidic component in right away, giving it time to intermingle with the other flavors. Since bourbon's flavor will be pretty prominent, you won't need to add too much of the liquor. You can either go with equal amounts of bourbon and white vinegar, or use half a cup of your acidic ingredient to one cup of bourbon.