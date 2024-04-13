Add Canned Beets To Your Next Potato Salad For A Pop Of Color

A wealth of potato salad recipes exist that run the gamut from creamy mayonnaise-based to tangy and light oil-based salads. The star of the show is boiled potatoes, often accompanied by hard-boiled eggs, pickled vegetables, and crunchy raw aromatics like celery and diced onions. While a bit of green from the herbs or a sprinkle of red paprika seasoning might shine through, potato salad has a rather monochromatic presentation. Canned beets add a pop of crimson as vibrant as its rich sweet flavor.

Canned beets are a convenient ingredient with a long shelf life and come pre-sliced into rounds, saving you the effort of preparing them from scratch. Due to their soft, tender consistency, popular ways to use canned beets involve blending them into smoothies, dips, or even cake batters. However, their tender bite will add a comforting textural enhancement to pillowy boiled potatoes. As a root vegetable, beets also contain heft and an earthy richness that mirrors potatoes.

Their sweetness provides a unique and delectable compliment to the savory earthiness of potatoes along with spicy aromatics or the tanginess of vinegar or mustard in both oil or mayo-based dressings. Adding them to a potato salad is simple; after draining them of their canning liquid, dice them into small cubes or matchsticks before throwing them into a bowl with boiled sliced potatoes and all the other ingredients your potato salad recipe specifies before adding the dressing and tossing to coat.