What Riddling Actually Means In Wine Terminology

In the old days, you would have professional riddlers or remuers (riddling is the English translation of the original French word remuage) who would each turn tens of thousands of bottles every day. It's a surprisingly precise art that requires a significant amount of training to get right. A good riddler will finish their work on a bottle in about a month. While that may have been an improvement in the 19th century, it's too slow for modern production standards.

These days, the vast majority of winemakers use a mechanical gyropalette that locks a rack of sparkling wine in place and slowly twirls it around while adjusting the angle of the bottles to get the sediment down in the neck. Because they can work around the clock, the mechanical version can finish a bottle in as little as one week. For large-scale production, mechanical riddling is a no-brainer, which has led to a decrease in demand for trained riddlers. Some winemakers will still riddle small batches by hand, but pretty soon the craft will likely be lost to time.

It's not as if many consumers are pining for the days when someone used to spin their champagne by hand — the end result is ultimately the same. Riddling has the added benefit of allowing you to leave your wine in the cellar untouched without risking the buildup of sediment, though that hasn't stopped some of us from continuing to rotate our wines in long-term storage.