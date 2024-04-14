The Time Management Tip Ina Garten Swears By When Making Cake

Nothing whips bakers into a frenzy like a last-minute cake order. Be it a quick cookie dough cupcake or easy white cake recipe, the stakes are high and the time begins to run low. There ensues a hurried recipe scan, a hasty ingredient check, and a manic race against time. Thankfully, Ina Garten's tip will revolutionize your baking game. Bakers who often find themselves in a time crunch will be happy to know they can get a head start on preparing their cakes.

The Barefoot Contessa suggests you "make the cupcakes, wrap them tightly, and refrigerate them for a few days." This means you can prepare the cakes (without icing) ahead of time and store them for D-day. Just think about the time you can save. With that tumultuous prep out of the way, you can focus on other important things, particularly frosting.

Ina Garten further proposes you remove the cakes from the refrigerator on the day you plan to serve them. "[B]ring the cupcakes to room temperature, dip them in ganache, allow them to dry, and serve," she advises. It's essentially a matter of waiting. If the cakes were frozen, they would need about an hour sitting on the countertop before they're ready to ice. Otherwise, they may take 30 minutes to come to room temperature once removed from the fridge.