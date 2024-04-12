The Simple Ratio To Follow When Making Cream Cheese Frosting

Once you learn how easy it is to make your own delicious frosting at home, you'll never buy the stuff in containers again. The key to making a perfect cream cheese frosting is using the correct ratio of cream cheese to butter. Tasting Table recipe developer Jaime Shelbert uses a two-to-one ratio of butter and cream cheese in her classic cream cheese frosting recipe. With such a simple ratio, Shelbert claims the frosting "turns out perfect every time."

A two-to-one ratio means that for every two ounces of cream cheese, you'll use one ounce of butter. Since Shelbert's recipe calls for eight ounces of cream cheese, you'll use four ounces of butter, which is conveniently equivalent to their typical packaged quantities. This ratio results in a creamy, smooth frosting that's easier to spread over your baked goods. For extra smooth frosting, be sure your cream cheese and butter are softened properly before mixing. Shelbert's recipe notes that as you're mixing the frosting, as soon as you see it come together, stop mixing. It's important not to overmix, or you risk the cream cheese becoming sticky and difficult to use.