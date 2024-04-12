Why Timing Is So Important For Perfect Braciole, According To An Italian Chef

Italian cuisine is so much more than just pasta and tomato sauce. A great way to explore Italian flavors off the beaten path is with a plate of spicy beef braciole. Braciole is a dish that involves wrapping tender beef around a savory filling that gets slow-cooked in a red sauce for several hours. To understand more about this incredible dish, we talked to Anthony Scotto, chef and owner of Pelato and Luogo in New York City and Nashville, respectively.

"Preparation is key," Scotto told us. "Cooking it long enough that the fat in the meat starts to break down but not too long that the meat dries out and becomes tough." It's the slow food way, cooking with intention and allowing flavors to naturally develop. This way of cooking allows you to use a wider array of beef cuts as well since you can soften up any cut you like over a long period of time as opposed to relying on the meat itself to be perfectly tender from the start. This means you can save some money by purchasing more affordable cuts of steak that tend to get overlooked because of how lean they are. Properly prepared, they will end up as tender as a top-tier Wagyu.

"We brown the braciola on all sides," Scotto went on. "And place in our homemade tomato sauce and cook for four to six hours. You must have patience! There are no shortcuts for cooking this dish, it's a labor of love."