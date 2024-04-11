The 2 Juice Substitutions You Can Make For Red Wine In Recipes

Cooking with red wine is nothing new, especially considering famous French dishes such as coq au vin and beef bourguignon, as well as spaghetti, venison stew, and wine-soaked grilled meats. Depending on the type of red wine, whether dry or sweeter, the addition can flood foods with intense savory flavors or a tinge of light and airy sweetness. Even more important, wine brings acidity to the cooking process, which helps tenderize meats and keep them moist while cooking. While all that is admirable, not all home chefs choose to incorporate wine into their culinary repertoire.

Whatever the reason for leaving wine out of the equation, there's no need to bypass otherwise richly tantalizing vino-centric recipes. Tasty non-alcoholic substitutes for red wine exist, and in some cases, even take favorite dishes on unexpected flavor journeys. Two in particular impact recipes with their own special characteristics: pomegranate juice and cranberry juice. Neither are subtle, instead permeating routine meals with noticeable flavor — which is exactly what red wine does.

Both of these juices have similar traits to red wine, specifically the color, but varying levels of sweetness and acidity can be balanced. Pomegranate and cranberry juices also bring pretty impressive health-enhancing attributes to the kitchen party. Both carry a wealth of antioxidants, while pomegranate juice potentially helps lower blood pressure, and cranberry is touted for helping thwart or improve urinary tract infections.