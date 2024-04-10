Tony Abou-Ganim's Top Tips For The Best Martini Every Time - Exclusive

We spoke to Tony Abou-Ganim, master bartender and author of "The Modern Mixologist," recently at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Jerk Jam and asked him to share his top tips for making the best martini every time. After all, there are some key ingredients that make a martini perfect. One essential ingredient for Abou-Ganim is vermouth. If you're new to vermouth and are stumped with which brand to pick for your next martini, we've ranked 15 popular vermouth brands.

Another top tip Abou-Ganim shared is that the vermouth must always be fresh. To keep vermouth fresh, he advised, "Make sure that you treat your vermouth like a wine so that once you open it, top on, refrigerate, and try to consume it within six to eight weeks because it will oxidize as a wine will." He also recommended buying 12-ounce bottles or the smaller .375 vermouth bottles. The reason? "My martini recipe is a half an ounce of vermouth, then two ounces of gin. So, half an ounce times 12 times a month is like 24 days, so it almost works out perfectly." We joked with Abou-Ganim, noting how his recipe equated to about a martini a day, and he joyfully agreed.