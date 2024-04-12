Elevate Your Weeknight Roast Chicken With A Quick Lemon Marinade

While roasting chicken will improve its flavor and texture by crisping its skin and layering its savory profile with smoky char, a marinade is essential for the most delicious, tender, and juicy result. Lemons will be your secret weapon to elevate a weeknight roast chicken. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye demonstrates how easily a lemon marinade comes together and how effectively it tenderizes and imparts a bright, fragrant flavor to her roasted lemon chicken recipe.

Lemon takes center stage with the addition of both juice and zest to olive oil, garlic, and a few basic seasonings. The juice brings tartness to complement the earthiness of the olive oil and the savoriness of the chicken. The zest is tantamount to infusing the chicken with a concentrated citrus flavor. Furthermore, the citric acid in the juice acts as a tenderizing agent for the meat, ensuring that the roast chicken remains juicy while it cooks at high temperatures in a dry oven.

Lemon juice is so successful at breaking down chicken meat that it'll reduce typically long marinade times. Rye warns that leaving your chicken to marinade any longer than 12 hours will result in mushy meat. That said, her recipe uses chicken thighs which take longer to marinate than boneless chicken. So, if you're using boneless chicken breasts, your chicken will be ready to go after only an hour or two of marinating in the fridge.