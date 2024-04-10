What To Know About The Chicken-Lobster Hybrid Dish That Caused A Stir On Martha Stewart's Instagram

A monster-looking culinary creation has left Martha Stewart's followers in a tizzy. Stewart's Instagram post shows what has been dubbed the "chobster," a meal mutation that offers up a plate with the body of a chicken breast and the head, claws, and tail of a lobster. User @secupp wrote that they "took the HOV lane to the comments," and we admit to doing the same to learn more about this beastly presentation.

The chobster is served at Maison Barnes, part of New York City's Cafe Boulud. Executive chef Romain Paumier borrowed inspiration from the French poularde homardine, a traditional chicken recipe stuffed with seafood. "This dish is a classic, but it's usually made with crayfish," Paumier told Slate. Paumier's take requires at least an hour to prepare.

Slicing into this mutated monstrosity offers those who shell out $250 rich mouthfuls of lobster-stuffed chicken. Chickens that haven't laid eggs and have feasted for months on nutrient-rich feed are used to make the dish, and the poularde, as these specialty chickens are known, are roasted with lobster heads shoved inside their cavities. The lobster tail is poached and dressed in butter before being plated to match each chicken body and presented to eager diners.