Flagel: The Bagel's Flat Cousin That Was Born In Brooklyn

On a recent weekend outing, I stopped by my local bagel shop in Astoria, Queens, for a quick-and-cheap lunch before going to a movie. In New York City, many bagels are quite large so I went for a mini everything bagel — but they were out of stock. Hungry and not willing to sacrifice the flavors of everything bagel seasoning, I ordered an everything flagel instead — for the first time.

Here in NYC, our popular bagels are usually large and puffy, but a flagel — which is simply a flat bagel – skips all of the fluffy bread between the crusts for a thinner, crisper vessel with which to eat schmeared cream cheese. Some foodies likely scoff at the idea of a flat bagel, since the bread traditionally relies on the doughy center. If that's you, then you might ask who came up with this concoction, and the answer lies in Brooklyn.

It was invented by Tasty Bagels in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, in the early 1990s, according to The Village Voice. However, Bagel Boss, a chain of bagel shops across New York and a few other states, trademarked the term a few years later in 1999 after claiming its creation. Perhaps its invention was born out of a baker's boredom, to satisfy a health craze, or to reuse leftover dough. We might never know its true origin, but flagels are still available at shops across NYC today.