Erewhon Grocery Stores Have Been Around Longer Than You Might Expect

From its seasonal celebrity smoothie menus to its most recent Balenciaga collaboration, Erewhon has a way of always staying current. But, LA's trendiest gourmet grocer isn't just another health food, social media craze. The truth is that the grocery store has been around much longer than you might expect. What's more surprising is that — despite arguments that the store's refrigerators full of pricey, pre-made soups and abundant stock of flavored sea moss gels house everything that's bad about Los Angeles — it didn't even start on the West Coast. Still, that isn't to say it's without credence.

The first Erewhon store opened in Boston in 1966. The 10-by-14-foot basement market wasn't what you imagine of Erewhon stores today. Even then, it was considered the first of its kind. The owners, Michio and Aveline Kushi, stocked the store's dimly lit stalls with traditionally made Japanese ingredients and natural foods sourced from organic farmers all across the country. Widely credited with pioneering the macrobiotic lifestyle movement, the Kushis were eventually able to expand, first to a larger location across the street and later to Los Angeles, the city it now calls home.

Born from the owners' Japanese upbringing, the Kushis bred Erewhon as an extension of their passionate mission to restore health through education on and implementation of the principles of the macrobiotic diet they followed growing up. So, how did the grocer become what it is today? It can all be traced back to one location in particular.