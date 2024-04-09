How To Use Fresh Herbs To Instantly Upgrade Canned Chicken For Any Dish

Cooking on a budget shouldn't mean compromising quality. Plus, with the ever-rising price of fast food (due to things like the integration of AI), cooking at home is increasingly more economical than relenting and hitting the drive-thru. Whipping up a nourishing, balanced meal on a dime can be a tricky balancing act, and when the average omnivorous home cook thinks about "budget-friendly proteins," chances are that canned chicken is probably one of the top contenders. At a Walmart in New York, for instance, a 5-ounce can of chicken costs just $1.18.

Alas, for its reliability and low price point, canned chicken can still be a little "blah" from a gourmand perspective — an equally important side of the dinnertime equation. Luckily, there's one easy way to elevate your canned chicken recipes, and it's just as easy on the wallet: Add fresh herbs.

Fresh herbs may have an inherently "fancy connotation," but they're a low-cost ingredient. At that aforementioned New York Walmart, enough fresh thyme to make a large batch of chicken salad (meal prep for the entire week) runs for just $1.98. Cooking with fresh herbs is also a great excuse for visiting your local farmers market and a killer way to break into accessible home gardening — they can even help combat onion breath. Using fresh herbs versus dried herbs keeps your chicken salad bright and light. You can grind them up using an herb mill, a mortar and pestle, or simply shred them by hand.