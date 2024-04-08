The Reason Smithey Cast Iron Looks Copper

Every kitchen needs a cast iron skillet. Its versatility makes this favored pan perfect for making a decadent skillet chocolate chip cookie or a savory reverse sear steak. While there are a lot of brands out there to choose from, luxury cast iron cookware maker Smithey stands out for a few reasons. The brand joined the cast iron world in 2018 and has built quite a fanbase since then. But if you are in the market to purchase a cast iron skillet made by Smithey, you might wonder why it has a copper hue and isn't the traditional black color.

The company's website explains that whether you believe it or not "cast iron is naturally grey" and it is the first layers of seasoning that they apply to the cookware that gives it the copper color. However, it assures that as you use your Smithy cast iron pots and pans, they will develop the black patina synonymous with cast iron products.