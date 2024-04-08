How Long Crackers Actually Last And The Best Way To Store Them

If there is one staple you should absolutely be storing in your home year-round, it's crackers. In many ways, crackers are the multitool of cuisine; they can be slathered with peanut butter for an after-school snack, or elevated with fine cheeses as the foundation of a gourmet charcuterie board. They can even be used as ingredients in cooking more complex meals. You can add crushed crackers to thicken up a soupy sauce or process them to make the perfect leftover cracker pie crust. Such a versatile food is always welcome in the kitchen — that is, as long as they are fresh. Read on to learn how best to store crackers and for how long you can expect them to last.

Like many shelf-stable snack foods, crackers tend to last quite a long time. Most varieties of crackers can last six to nine months if unopened, and several weeks after being opened, before they begin to decline in quality. These estimates only apply, though, if the crackers are stored properly. Since crackers are so dry, it is important to keep out moisture in order to prevent them from expiring. To do so, place the crackers in an airtight container and store them in a cool, dry space like a pantry.