How Boxed Cake Mix Can Magically Transform The Texture Of Your Milkshake

Before you start blending, there's one essential step to follow for safety: Heat treat your boxed mix by sprinkling it on a baking sheet, then warming it in the oven for about five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Because we're using the flour raw in the milkshake, we'll need to kill off any pathogens that could cause food poisoning.

From there, deploy anywhere from ¼ to ½ cup of the dry powder to make two shakes. After it has cooled following the heat treatment, simply add it to your normal recipe. You don't have to scale back on ice cream or milk to make room here — unless you want an extra-dense drink, in which case pour in a little less milk.

Once that's done, you can get to the fun part — creating a thick, tasty treat. It's easy to whip up a cake batter-flavored milkshake by using vanilla ice cream, yellow or white mix, and whipped cream and sprinkles on top. But you'll also want to try chocolate, devil's food, or triple chocolate fudge mix with chocolate ice cream and a chocolate syrup garnish instead. Get creative and make a chocolate-covered strawberry drink with strawberry cake mix and ice cream, chocolate syrup, and chocolate chips. Or for something citrusy, build a lemon meringue-inspired treat by combining lemon-flavored mix with vanilla ice cream. There are plenty of sweet treat avenues to explore while making a thick, elevated shake.