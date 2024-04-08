Swap In Udon Noodles For An Asian-Fusion Carbonara

You might typically use spaghetti for your pot of homemade carbonara, but udon noodles are supreme if you want to try something new like an Asian-Italian fusion of flavors and textures. There are subtle differences between pasta like spaghetti and noodles like udon, and some of those contrasts are why the ingredient swap works so well. We'll call it udon carbonara, compared to spaghetti carbonara, because you can still use all of the other core ingredients like pancetta, eggs, garlic, and grated parmesan cheese.

It's a great ingredient swap if you appreciate fusing together different types of cuisine — or if you just want to use that pack of udon noodles in the pantry soon. Udon noodles are thicker and chewier than spaghetti, so the ingredient offers more texture in each bite. The flavorful sauce and pancetta of carbonara should hold onto the bigger noodles better, which will also soak up any of the extra sauce at the bottom of your plate or bowl. To make it happen, you can make homemade udon noodles from scratch if you have time, or use store-bought dry, fresh, or frozen noodles. Keep in mind dry udon noodles might be thinner than ones made fresh but they'll still provide thicker texture than spaghetti in carbonara.