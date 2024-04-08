House Of The Dragon Drinking Game For Your Season 1 Binge Watch

The wait is finally over — HBO announced the release date for the next season of "House of the Dragon" and it's premiering on June 16. That means you have just over a month to prepare for more drama, dragons, and death. But, how exactly? By rewatching the entire first season, of course. It's been more than a year since the last season's finale, and a lot of us are probably in need of a refresh. You can either take it one episode at a time or binge all 10 in one sitting, but there's no better way to make it more compelling the second time around than to do so with a drinking game. Just beware, there will be spoilers for those who haven't seen it.

Call up your friends, pour up your "milk of the poppy" inspired cocktail, "Game of Thrones" whisky, or Rhaenyra's own personal favorite, a Negroni Spagliato, and get comfortable because you have a good 10 hours of drinking ahead of you. That being said, it's probably best if you take this one episode at a time.

On top of reliving the brutal deaths, births, betrayals, and literal backstabbings in the first season, you're going to have a bit of liquid courage in your bloodstream, which means it's only going to be all the more firey. Come to think of it, the House of Targaryen wouldn't have it any other way. It'll be a truly epic "Game of Thrones" party.