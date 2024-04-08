Saltines Are The Chocolate Chip Cookie Topping You Never Knew You Needed

If you're someone who loves the combination of salty and sweet, you need to try adding this unexpected ingredient to your chocolate chip cookies: saltines. You may be surprised or confused — after, we don't exactly associate crackers with cookies. However, there's a reason that there are so many cookie recipes out there that incorporate salt, whether it's a salted caramel recipe or simply sea salt sprinkled on top. With that in mind, saltines are an easy way to achieve that saltiness while also adding an extra crunch thanks to the nature of the cracker. Plus, you probably already have a box of them in your pantry.

To use saltines as a topping, start by making your favorite chocolate chip recipe as normal. Then, crush the saltines — you want to make it so that the pieces are quite small but not so small that they become crumbs — and add the saltine pieces into the dough at the end as you add in the chocolate chips.

The only caveat to this combination is that the saltines lose their crunch and get a little soggy after a day or two, so you may want to only add the saltines to half the recipe — or halve the recipe in general — so you get to indulge in the tasty sweet-salty combination without worrying about leaving behind soggy leftovers.