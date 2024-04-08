The Mayo Swap That Will Give Pasta Salad A Fresh, Herbal Upgrade

A picnic or potluck doesn't seem complete until there's a big, colorful bowl of pasta salad on the table. With frequent appearance, unfortunately, comes an inevitable repetition that makes it less appealing. When this happens, it's nothing a quick dressing swap won't fix. It's time to turn to green goddess dressing for a refreshing pasta salad twist that still feels familiar.

Since mayonnaise is still at the core of a green goddess recipe or store-bought version, rest assured that this sauce still holds the smooth, velvety texture that defines a classic pasta salad. The flavors, however, are in for a change. While mayonnaise sets a creamy, tangy base for this dressing, the beautiful array of herbs brings it to life. On first taste, you'll be greeted by the fresh, fragrant tone of parsley, cilantro, basil, tarragon, and chives. If you use leafy greens like spinach or kale, there may also be earthy hints, as well. Then, lingering in the aftertaste is a zesty brightness brought by lemon juice.

With layers upon layers of flavors mixed so seamlessly, there's no doubt about the wonder this sauce will bring to your pasta salad. It coats every morsel in its light yet captivating tone, striking the perfect balance between subtle and flavorful needed in a side dish.