Thailand's Moo Yong Sandwich Makes Pork Floss The Star

Sandwiches take on many forms, and every culinary culture has adapted these versatile handhelds to suit local ingredients and cooking methods. In Thailand, a unique adaptation called the moo yong sandwich is named for its star ingredient: pork floss. A popular delicacy in China and Southeast Asia, pork floss is soy-marinated, dried pork shoulder that's been shredded and teased into a cotton-candy-like mass.

Commonly served in buns, rice balls, and the classic pan-Asian rice porridge dish, congee, pork floss offers an intense umami flavor and a unique airy, fluffy texture that melts in your mouth. Moo yong sandwiches are triple-decker creations that layer packaged sliced bologna or ham, pork floss, and a Miracle Whip-like custard of egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, and turmeric to give it an orange hue.

The sandwich is thick, filling, and comforting, with an ultra-rich flavor profile of umami and salt from the ham and pork floss complemented by the sweet, tangy, and buttery custard. The tender deli meat, soft, pillowy white bread, creamy custard, and airy pork floss make for a fairly one-dimensional texture profile akin to a peanut butter and jelly or pimento cheese sandwich. However, its decadent, stick-to-your-bones heft and savory richness more than compensate.