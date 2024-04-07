The Cutting Technique That Makes Serving Up Large Cakes A Breeze

The only thing more impressive than baking a giant, multi-layer cake is cutting it into perfectly equal, servable slices. Unlike a standard sheet pan cake or single-layer circular cake, tall or oversized cakes are much harder to gauge when it comes time to slice it up and divvy it out. While you may leave the complicated cutting to professional bakers, there's a technique that makes serving up large, round cakes a breeze — even for the most daunted novice.

While we tend to cut a small round cake into triangular slices, for a large circular cake, this technique will result in uneven slices that are way too big for a single serving. Therefore, the best way to break down a large cake is to begin by carving a smaller round cake in the center of it. You can do this by placing a bowl with a smaller diameter upside down over the center of your cake. The lip of the bowl will leave an indentation in the icing that will serve as your guide to make a circular cut.

Once you've cut the smaller circular cake inside of the larger cake, you're left with a thick outer ring of cake. Now, you're ready to begin slicing and serving. Cut short, thick wedges from the outer ring. This makes it much easier to create proportional, evenly spaced slices that are effortless to remove with a spatula.