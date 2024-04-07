The Clever Way To Make Egg Salad Without Any Peeling Involved

Whipping up creamy egg salad for one isn't a big feat. Typically you only need a couple of eggs, plus small portions of the other ingredients (we're talking one teaspoon of Dijon mustard, for example). But when it comes to a backyard barbecue, pool party, or Easter brunch? You'll want to have a lot more of your main ingredient on hand to feed everyone in the crowd. Considering the eggs in egg salad are hard-boiled and then chopped, this can mean a lot of time and legwork when it comes to peeling them. Luckily, there's an easier way to prep them.

You'll need either a cake or loaf pan, but that's basically it. Essentially, you'll be cracking your eggs into the pan, then placing the pan full of the raw eggs in a larger container to hard boil in a little simmering water. It can take from 10 minutes to half an hour until you can pull out fully cooked eggs, but when you do, they'll be ready to chop and mix. Even though the liquid won't be directly touching your eggs, the hot water combined with the steam it releases will be enough to hard boil them sans shells. This means that you can make a ton at once, without having to peel each one individually (or at all).