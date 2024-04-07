What 'Store Pick' Bourbon Actually Means

There are typically three different ways that store picks are selected: A buyer visits the distillery to try out different barrels and selects the one they like, the distillery sends samples from different barrels to the buyer to taste and choose among, or a buyer is given a chance to purchase a pre-selected barrel by the distillery. Store picks are almost always single barrel rather than small batch bourbon, though it is possible for a store pick to be a blend.

It's important to note that store-pick bourbons are not necessarily better than regular bourbon offerings by a particular brand or distillery. The store may not have even had the chance to try the barrel out beforehand. Even if they did, you're relying on someone else's palate and tastes, which can be quite different from yours. It's a good idea to talk to the shop or seller offering the store pick to find out how the barrel was selected and if they had a chance to taste it, as well as details about the tasting notes. If the store offers a sample, even better, as you can see if you like that particular bottle before purchasing. One thing is for certain with store picks: You're unlikely to find them anywhere else!