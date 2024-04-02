Famed Butcher Dario Cecchini's Secret For Preparing Beef Shank - Exclusive

Beef shank is a cut of meat with very strong associations. It's commonly used in soups, stews, and dishes like beef bourguignon. It's braised until tender in Chinese jiang niu rou. Maybe most iconic of all, beef shank is synonymous with osso bucco and is sometimes sold by that name alone. Because of its composition — tendons, connective tissue, intramuscular fat, a large bone — beef shank isn't something you can sear; it's almost exclusively cooked and served with long, low, slow methods. And due to those intensive techniques that build deep and savory flavors, beef shank isn't the cut you would pick if you're craving a fresh, light meal.

Fortunately, Italian butcher Dario Cecchini isn't one for common advice. He's bucked convention many times over his career, having led a tail-to-nose cooking movement for decades. Cecchini has plenty of secrets for preparing beef shank, including a suggestion for how to make this decadent cut feel more refreshing. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Cecchini told us that his key to cooking beef shank starts, as many recipes do, by braising the beef with mirepoix. However, what you do after makes the difference.

After removing the meat from the braise, Cecchini said that his trick is to "turn it into a warm beef salad, which is once again the onions, carrot, and celery, raw this time." He serves these crudites julienned and paired with "a little bit of good olive oil, salt, pepper, and a few drops of white wine vinegar."