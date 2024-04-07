How To Properly Store Macarons To Enjoy Later

If you are a baking enthusiast and enjoy indulgent, sophisticated confections, you may have taught yourself how to make French macarons; however, equally important is learning how to store them. With a crispy exterior, a melt-in-your-mouth interior, and a wide variety of flavors to choose from, it can be tempting to pace your consumption of these scrumptious treats. If you choose to do so, though, you will want to make sure you know exactly how to preserve their delicate quality.

The key to maintaining the flavor and texture of your macarons is to prevent them from drying out. In order to keep moisture in, you want to keep air out. Store your macarons in an airtight container sealed with a lid or plastic wrap to act as a buffer between the confections and their environment. If you plan on enjoying them promptly, you can keep them at room temperature in a pantry or on the counter, where they will stay fresh for up to one week. If you want them to last a bit longer, you will want to keep them in the refrigerator instead, as this is a more humid environment. There, they can last for up to seven weeks, allowing you to savor them at your own pace — just be sure to let them come to room temperature for the ideal texture before enjoying them.