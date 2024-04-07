Elevate Homemade Dashi With Store-Bought Concentrate For Deeper Flavor

If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, you (and your taste buds) are probably well acquainted with dashi, a.k.a. the subtly fishy stock that serves as the foundation for a slew of traditional Japanese dishes. Luckily, it's also one of the easiest and quickest soup stocks you can make from scratch. In fact, our go-to dashi recipe only takes a total of 15 minutes to make. But if you want to take the flavor of this homemade broth up a notch, you might want to consider adding some store-bought dashi concentrate into your brew.

Most dashi is made by boiling and extracting the essence of kombu (kelp seaweed) and dried bonito flakes (thin fish shavings) in a pot of hot water. Many versions of the stock also call for dried shiitake mushrooms and small dried fish called niboshi. The result? A salty, savory, and definitively umami-packed broth swimming with the complex flavors of the sea. Dashi serves a multitude of uses in Japanese cooking. It's used as the base of miso soup, mixed into batters for bites like takoyaki, and even transformed into a jiggly solid in chawanmushi, a savory egg custard dish. It can also be enjoyed as a warm broth on its own. Needless to say, it's a must-have in your kitchen if you hope to whip up any of these Japanese bites yourself.