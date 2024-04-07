Opt For Gin Over Vodka To Complement The Sweetness Of Your Lychee Martini

For fans of fruity and sweet cocktails, it doesn't get much better than the classic lychee martini. The drink started a buzz in the '90s with its Asian inspiration and drinkable character. From the get-go, there wasn't a definitive form, but vodka was dependably the spirit of choice, often combined with canned lychee or lychee liqueur. As with most other martini variations, a small amount of white vermouth also appears in the mix.

While this combination does craft a tasty cocktail, a spirit swap enlivens the drink. Opt for gin over vodka to imbue floral complexity rather than using the flavorless liquor. In the simplest substitution, the vodka can simply be swapped with the gin in a one-to-one ratio. Or, an entirely new build can take place, matching the gin and lychee's flavors with additions like manzanilla sherry and apricot eau de vie for fruit notes. From such a simple swap, a completely new lychee martini emerges.