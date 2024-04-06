The Whisking Tip To Give Your Espresso Martini A Dalgona Coffee Upgrade

We love a good espresso martini cocktail, but it doesn't hurt to upgrade it. All it takes is some fun whisking to give your next espresso martini a dalgona coffee upgrade. Dalgona coffee is a whipped coffee made with just a few ingredients: Hot water, sugar, and instant coffee powder. Using a whisk, blender, or stand mixer, whisk the ingredients until a foamy, whipped coffee "cream" forms. Then, add the dalgona cream to cold milk or plant-based milk to make dalgona coffee. To upgrade your espresso martini, simply make the dalgona cream and add it to your cocktail in dollops, as if it were whipped cream. Feel free to also pipe the dalgona cream onto your espresso martini.

Dalgona coffee recipes went viral on social media around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the recipe originated in Macau, the drink got its name because it resembles and tastes like dalgona, a type of Korean street candy. Fans of the Netflix show "Squid Game" may be familiar after seeing people lick dalgona on the show. Creatives would whip up almost any ingredient, like matcha with coconut milk, and turn it into a "dalgona." Riding on the dalgona coffee wave, even Alton Brown had to share an easy way he amplifies the flavor of dalgona coffee. Instead of using instant coffee to make dalgona coffee, Brown uses instant espresso powder.