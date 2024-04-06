It's Time You Started Brining Your Beans Before Adding Them To Stews

Have you ever wondered why your homemade stews sometimes end up with beans that are too hard, too mushy, or worse yet, both? If your beans never seem to have the right texture or simply always lack that certain je ne sais quoi, do yourself a favor and brine them in a salt solution before cooking. It's a simple step that'll completely up your bean game.

Whether you're whipping up beef stew or slow cooker baked beans, brining your beans before cooking produces tender, creamy, and more digestible beans. The science behind it is simple: The salt breaks down the pectin in the skins and outer layers of the beans. This allows the beans to absorb more water while maintaining their shape. The result is softened beans that take much less time to cook.

When dried beans go straight into a hot stew, the outsides can overcook before the insides are done. Brining helps hydrate the beans from the inside out, so they cook more evenly. No more unexpected crunch in your stew or mushy beans that disappear into the broth! As the salt is absorbed into the beans, it also gives them a richer, more savory flavor compared to if they were cooked directly in the stew.