Are Store-Bought Hard Boiled Eggs Really Worth The Buy?

Store-bought boiled eggs are consistently fully cooked but not overcooked. The manufacturers have perfected the ability to get the yolks firm and dry with no sulfurous green ring. The process also fully cooks the egg white to a bouncy texture that resists slightly when cut or bit into. This is the perfect egg for your egg salad sandwiches and deviled eggs; the yolk will mash nicely, and the white stands up to chopping. But if you want a slightly softer yolk, anywhere from runny to jammy, you should leave the boiled eggs at the store and learn how to boil eggs to get the exact texture you want.

We know that the actual cooking of hard-boiled eggs is not hard — it's the time-consuming peeling process that discourages most cooks. A two-step process of cracking and then rolling the shell helps to peel a warm egg nearly effortlessly. If you need to peel hard-cooked eggs that are refrigerated, warming them slightly helps separate the membrane from the shell and speeds up the process.

With the right cooking and peeling technique, you can save some money by cooking your own eggs and also get your preferred yolk texture. But if you just need a couple of fully cooked eggs, grab a bag –- the slight upcharge might be worth saving a few minutes in prepping your own eggs.