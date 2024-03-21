The 2-Step Method Ina Garten Uses To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs

Every home cook likely has their own method to peel hard-boiled eggs perfectly to remove all of the shells without damaging the eggs. But some tricks don't always work. Luckily, if you need a new technique to remove the shell from the eggs, turn to the two-step method Ina Garten shared with Food Network. The famed chef has written more than a dozen cookbooks filled with cooking tips and techniques and has James Beard awards, so we trust the Barefoot Contessa when it comes to peeling hard-boiled eggs.

After you boil and cool the eggs, that's when the two steps begin. First, crack the eggs on both sides to break the shell. The second step is to carefully roll the eggs back and forth to break the shells further into small pieces. Now it should be much easier to peel away all of the shells from the cooked eggs. Afterward, Garten recommends tossing out the shells, but there are some reasons why you might want to stop discarding egg shells and it involves your morning cup of brew.