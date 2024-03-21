The 2-Step Method Ina Garten Uses To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs
Every home cook likely has their own method to peel hard-boiled eggs perfectly to remove all of the shells without damaging the eggs. But some tricks don't always work. Luckily, if you need a new technique to remove the shell from the eggs, turn to the two-step method Ina Garten shared with Food Network. The famed chef has written more than a dozen cookbooks filled with cooking tips and techniques and has James Beard awards, so we trust the Barefoot Contessa when it comes to peeling hard-boiled eggs.
After you boil and cool the eggs, that's when the two steps begin. First, crack the eggs on both sides to break the shell. The second step is to carefully roll the eggs back and forth to break the shells further into small pieces. Now it should be much easier to peel away all of the shells from the cooked eggs. Afterward, Garten recommends tossing out the shells, but there are some reasons why you might want to stop discarding egg shells and it involves your morning cup of brew.
The trick is catching onto the egg's membrane
Perhaps the reason behind Garten's two-step method to get rid of the egg shells is that breaking up the shell into smaller pieces gives you more of a chance to cling onto the membrane that is between the shell and the egg. The membrane should be removed with the shell because you don't want to bite into its rubbery texture. With all of the cracks around the egg, it should be rather easy to get under the membrane and pull away most of the shell at once without any of the actual egg coming off with it.
Hopefully, the eggs are so perfectly peeled that you can use them for a tray of easy deviled eggs. There are many other ways to use hard-boiled eggs like making homemade Scotch eggs, throwing them on pizza, or decorating them for Easter if you have any left. They're also a healthy snack with a little salt, black pepper, and a dash of hot sauce, or use them in your next bowl of tuna salad. Just make sure you store them in the refrigerator and eat all of the eggs within seven days.