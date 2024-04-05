Hominy Is The Secret To A Heartier Chicken Chili

Corn has long been the backbone of Mesoamerican cuisine, so it's no surprise that its bigger doppelganger, hominy, is just as beloved. You'll find hominy at the center of popular Mexican foods like corn grits, tamales, posole, and more recipes than you think. But what is it?

Hominy is nixtamalized field corn (or white maize), which means that it's made from maize kernels that have been soaked in an alkaline solution like water and lime or water and baking soda. The corn kernels are left to soak and then are washed to remove any remaining alkali before being hulled. There is an immediate difference between hominy and corn in that hominy's texture becomes more chewy, its nutritional value increases, and its flavor is more pronounced.

These qualities make the grain a workhorse in the kitchen, particularly when it's added to chicken chili. Being fluffy and slightly gummy, this processed corn can beef up the stew by making it thicker and imparting a meaty chew throughout the dish. And you can't overlook how hominy imprints the traditional aesthetic and taste of Mexican cuisine with its nutty corn flavor.