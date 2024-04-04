When Making Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Remove The Skin And Roast Separately

If you think turkey breast cooked at home is dry and unappealing, you've never tried a sous vide version of the bird. Sous vide is a method that requires putting your food in a vacuum-sealed bag and using a hot water bath to do the cooking. This low-and-slow method turns out a succulent and juicy turkey breast that's better than anything you've likely made before. However, there's one very minor drawback to this preparation method. Often, the turkey skin doesn't get brown and crispy with sous vide cooking. Fortunately, there is a way to account for that.

In the long list of foods that are wonderful when prepared by the sous vide method, many of them are foods that don't need browning for flavor, such as custards and vegetables. For others, like steak or poultry, the recipe might suggest a post-cooking sear or pass with a kitchen torch to achieve that attractive golden brown exterior. But for turkey breast, the easiest method is to simply slip the skin off the meat before it goes in the sous vide bag. Then, when the meat is ready, the skin can go in a hot oven to roast, crisping up to be served alongside the sliced turkey.