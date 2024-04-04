When Making Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Remove The Skin And Roast Separately
If you think turkey breast cooked at home is dry and unappealing, you've never tried a sous vide version of the bird. Sous vide is a method that requires putting your food in a vacuum-sealed bag and using a hot water bath to do the cooking. This low-and-slow method turns out a succulent and juicy turkey breast that's better than anything you've likely made before. However, there's one very minor drawback to this preparation method. Often, the turkey skin doesn't get brown and crispy with sous vide cooking. Fortunately, there is a way to account for that.
In the long list of foods that are wonderful when prepared by the sous vide method, many of them are foods that don't need browning for flavor, such as custards and vegetables. For others, like steak or poultry, the recipe might suggest a post-cooking sear or pass with a kitchen torch to achieve that attractive golden brown exterior. But for turkey breast, the easiest method is to simply slip the skin off the meat before it goes in the sous vide bag. Then, when the meat is ready, the skin can go in a hot oven to roast, crisping up to be served alongside the sliced turkey.
Roast turkey skin in two simple steps
Sous vide is a wonderful technique for getting perfectly cooked turkey breast, whether you want to serve it as carved slices for dinner or layer it into a savory club sandwich. Most turkey breast is sold with the skin on, but it's easy to lift the skin away from the meat gently before placing the meat in your sous vide bag. So-called dry brining is the key to flavorful meat when roasting, and it works the same for sous vide. Sprinkle your favorite aromatic blend of salt and spices onto the meat, then just seal the bag and cook it per your recipe.
To crisp up the skin, pat it dry and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Lay the skin out flat on a baking sheet and prick the fatty parts with a fork so the steam will release. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, rotating the pan so that each area gets even heat. The skin might take up to 20 minutes to fully brown and crisp, but the flavor and texture make it worth the time investment. You won't be able to lay this back on your cooked turkey meat, as it's more of a garnish that you can crumble on or munch on the side. Regardless, this is a way to get all the benefits of sous vide and oven-roasting for your turkey at the same time.