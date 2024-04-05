The Country That Drinks The Most Wine Probably Isn't What You Think

You don't need to be a master sommelier to know that Europeans pride themselves on their passion for wine. Whether it's paired with a pasta dish in Italy, sipped alongside a specialty cheese in France, or served with a delectable tapas spread in Spain, wine is commonly the finishing touch on almost every meal in the region. We'd even go so far as to say that it's practically regarded as its own food group. Considering the fact that France, Italy, and Spain are indeed the top three wine-producing countries on Earth, that's hardly a surprise.

However, you might be surprised to learn that when it comes to wine consumption, none of the above nations can hold a candle (or a bottle) to the United States. Yep, according to the 2024 State of the U.S. Wine Industry Report by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the U.S. is consistently the world's top wine-consuming country. As stated in the report, U.S. wine drinkers gulped down over 329 million cases of wine in 2022.

Per data from the International Organization of Wine and Vine (OIV), that equates to about 3.4 billion liters of vino. Compare that to the 2.53 billion liters of wine consumed by France, and the 2.3 billion liters drank by Italy that same year. Rounding out the top five wine-consuming populations were Germany and the United Kingdom — and, although Spain is the world's third-biggest producer of wine, it actually trails behind Russia in terms of consumption.