The Origin Of The Word 'Cocktail' Has Nothing To Do With Drinks

The average adult speaks and hears tens of thousands of words every single day — a figure that likely increases rapidly when you're sitting in a bar. And before those drinks you're sipping while doing so were called "cocktails," alcoholic mixed drinks were often referred to as "slings." But proto-cocktail fans were inspired enough (or had enjoyed enough beverages) to take a little colorful inspiration from the animal kingdom (yes, really).

According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, by 1798, the word "cocktail" was a noun used to refer to "a drink made from water, sugar, spirits, and bitters." Incidentally, this definition bears a remarkable similarity to the recipe for an Old Fashioned. Before 1796, the word "cocktail" might have evolved from a word meaning "a horse with a docked tail" or "a horse of mixed pedigree." In case you're unfamiliar, docked horse tails stand straight up and fan out like a rooster's, and these horses historically belonged to poor rural farmers who couldn't afford thoroughbreds.

It's kind of a stretch, but this elaborate analogy was thought to have alluded to the way cocktails are assembled (mixed horse, mixed drink). Some historians speculate that the perky horse tail metaphor also invoked the idea of enlivening one's spirit, a goal that cocktails are famous (or perhaps infamous) for achieving in spades. "Cocktail" meaning "mixed drink" also could have begun colloquially in New Orleans' French Quarter, as an egg cup ("coquetier" in French) was the receptacle in which the legendary inventor of Peychaud's bitters mixed his eponymous ingredient.