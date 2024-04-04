Chicken Spaghetti Is The Cheesy And Comforting Dish You May Not Expect

A creamy, warming dish can provide all the relief you need after a stressful week. Comfort food comes in many forms, but casseroles are one of our favorite kinds. A baked dish with savory meat, layers of noodles and veggies, and cheese, cheese, and more cheese is the answer to all our woes. For the ultimate comfort dish, whip up some chicken spaghetti.

Yes, chicken spaghetti sounds like it's most definitely not a casserole, but we assure you, it is. The name conjures up images of pan-fried chicken breasts with buttered noodles, but it's actually a casserole made up of chicken, spaghetti noodles, and cheddar. While the roots of the dish are mostly unknown, many think that chicken spaghetti is a southern original. Filled with shredded boiled chicken, canned cream of mushroom soup, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers or diced tomatoes, cheesy chicken spaghetti casserole is the ultimate crowd pleaser.

This family-sized casserole relies on a few bold flavors to create a dish that's dynamic and palatable. Bell peppers or diced tomatoes paired with green chiles bring a fresh, slightly sweet flavor that bodes well against the sharp cheddar. The real hitter is the cream of mushroom soup, delivering an umami taste that's bolder than simply using heavy cream or a béchamel sauce.