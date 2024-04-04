Beer Is What Your Fried Pickle Batter Is Missing

Have you ever made fried pickles at home and felt disappointed with them? Well, maybe your fried pickle batter is missing something. And that something is beer. Yes, you heard us right. You'll see that beer adds subtle flavor to the batter and provides carbonation that makes the batter airier and the resulting fried pickles crispier.

Incorporating beer into fried pickle batter is a relatively straightforward process. Start with this easy egg-free beer batter recipe by our recipe developer, Miriam Hahn. Instead of adding buttermilk or water to a batter made with flour, baking powder, and salt, Hanh adds beer. If you're unsure which beer to use, be sure to check out our list of the 15 best types of beer to use in batter.

Hanh recommends using the batter immediately; however, you can store it in the fridge for up to two days. Then, simply bread some pickle slices with the batter and fry them. Serve with your favorite condiments on the side, like sour cream or tartar sauce. For a pop of color, dust the fried pickles with some paprika.