The U.S. Wine Festivals You Won't Want To Miss

Wine drinkers fit into two categories: those who casually enjoy the beverage and those who become fully immersed in everything about it. If you fit into the latter group, attending a wine festival is one of the best ways to join other enthusiastic oenophiles. These events unite vintners, producers, sommeliers, and everyday wine lovers, often in beautiful settings where the wine flows. Grape-growing regions are prime spots for these wine-fueled occasions and they extend across the country to satisfy avid fans.

As the dominant player in the U.S. wine industry, California features dozens of festivals in its viticultural areas. You'll also find fantastic events in states with less of a winemaking culture though, such as Arkansas and Illinois; every state has something to offer, considering wine is produced in all 50 of them. If you're looking for another way to celebrate your love for wine and the best wineries in the country, our selection of U.S. wine festivals you won't want to miss is the perfect guide. With traditional fairs that date back decades to more recent affairs buzzing with novelty, grab your calendar and a map of the country and start taking notes.