Powdered Milk Is The Flavorful Way To Thicken Mashed Potatoes

Preparing mashed potatoes is straightforward: Just clean the spuds, boil them, then mash them. However, this deceptively simple process can be quite easy to mishandle. For example, if you boil the taters for too long, they'll end up waterlogged, resulting in a runny dish when mashed. If you manage to cook the potatoes just right but accidentally add in excess liquid when mashing, then you will again find yourself with a sad-looking soupy dish. Luckily, this dreaded runny mash is not irredeemable. The solution is to add powdered milk.

Powdered milk is essentially liquid milk that has undergone complete dehydration. The goal is often to increase the shelf life of the milk while maintaining its nutrients and flour. Milk powder should also be a pantry staple thanks to its versatility. You can add it to your bread for a nice golden crust or mix it into your ice cream and milkshakes for extra sweetness. When it comes to mashed potatoes, powdered milk works as an effective thickener. It not only restores the thick consistency but also introduces a delicious creaminess and subtle sweetness to complement the taters' flavor profile.