Sprouts Canned Coconut Milk Is The Brand You've Been Overlooking

Is coconut milk something you really shop for at the store? Sure, you buy it, but do you compare brands and search out your favorite? Or do you just grab the first can that pops into your line of sight? No shade if that's the case; plenty of people peruse the "international" or "world" foods aisle of their grocery store and slip a can of Goya or Thai Kitchen brand coconut milk into their cart and go about their shopping. Luckily, Tasting Table popped the top on some major brands of coconut milk to figure out which ones are worth the effort and which ones should be left on the shelf. The result was a surprise victory for an underdog brand that isn't available everywhere.

Sprouts Farmers Market locations aren't as ubiquitous as those of rivals in the grocery and specialty market sector. Nevertheless, Sprouts is a chain beloved by shoppers for its fresh, local produce and commitment to quality. While there are too many products to give it a blanket stamp of approval, Tasting Table's taste tester was certainly in agreement when it comes to coconut milk. Bursting with a delightful toasted coconut flavor, Sprouts' unsweetened organic variety is imminently pourable. This flavor and consistency means that it holds up in a variety of applications from cooking up a vibrant coconut fish curry to using it as a dairy supplement in coffee and smoothies. It's easy to see why it took home the number one spot.