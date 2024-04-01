Ciambella Is The Donut-Like Cake Enjoyed For Breakfast In Italy

Have you ever wondered what breakfast looks like in countries around the world? If you're in Italy and looking for some breakfast, you'll likely encounter these donut-like cakes called ciambella. You'll often find this traditional Italian cake served as slices with coffee, strong expresso, cappuccino, or even coffee with a shot of booze. To make ciambella, bakers will use staple ingredients such as olive oil and lemons. And while ciambella is also known as an Italian Easter cake, this sweet is enjoyed throughout the year.

Ciambella's historic origins are a bit muddled. Some say the cake originated in the Emilia-Romanga region of Italy when it was first eaten with Easter eggs and cured salami. Others say a Spanish baker from Madrid, Leone Ciambelli, invented the ciambella and entered it in a contentious baking competition. The mystery and urban legends surrounding its origins only make it more intriguing.

Today, while ciambella graces breakfast tables around Italy from January to December, you can have it for dessert or as an appetizer. It is also easy to make, so it's often eaten with hams, salamis, and cheeses, or gifted at gatherings.