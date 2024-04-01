What Qualities Make A Wine Elegant?

If you have ever been at a dinner or wine-tasting party and heard someone describe a wine as elegant, you may have assumed that they were simply using words to try and come off as fancy and well-educated. The truth is that the world of wine is vast and complex, and developing a vocabulary to effectively communicate in said world requires vernacular that you may not expect. Elegance is a term that is frequently used in wine expert circles, so if you want to expand your wine knowledge, read on to better understand what is meant when a wine is described as elegant.

Elegance refers not to one wine or trait in particular, but rather a group of traits that give a wine the label of elegant. Rather than focusing on a single characteristic, elegance qualifies how all of the wine's characteristics work together to create a specific drinking experience. The qualities of an elegant wine, from its flavor and aroma to its mouthfeel, are rooted in a place of subtlety rather than assertiveness. An elegant wine usually requires the drinker to pay close attention to pick up on minute complexities and how different tasting notes work together. Think of the various elements as the pastel colors of the wine world, rather than the loud neon colors that would be bolder wines in such an analogy.