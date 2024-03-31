The Reason Some People Argue That Bourbon Is Good For You

There is some scientific research that suggests that drinking a glass of red wine brings health benefits by improving your heart health, and eating dark chocolate promotes better brain function. So while some of our indulgences don't seem as bad as we once thought — even these benefits tend towards the negligible. But while wine and dark chocolate are two vices now commonly seen as reasonably healthy in moderation, some people want to add one more to the list: bourbon.

Claims for bourbon as a health aid include many things, from reducing stress to improving heart health. A Harvard University study did find that a couple of glasses of alcohol may improve heart health, and has been cited all over bourbon-promoting marketing, but it did not factor in long-term data.

All bourbon is distilled from corn, a vegetable, and grains, which cover two integral food groups, so perhaps that's why? However, it's a little deeper than that. During the aging process, bourbon develops ellagic acid, an antioxidant with a slew of benefits. This is claimed by some as a major health benefit of bourbon.

Found in numerous fruits and veggies, ellagic acid is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, often touted as something that helps to fight off cancer cells, decrease tumors, and helps manage type 2 diabetes. This is one reason that we're advised to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables. The antioxidant is also said to help with cognitive function by improving memory and thinking capabilities.